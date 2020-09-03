Rajdhani Express, Goods Trains Stuck In Jharkhand Due To Tana Bhagat Stir

Many trains stranded in Jharkhand as Tana Bhagat protesters block tracks (representational)

The Railways has asked the Jharkhand government to remove Tana Bhagat protesters from tracks at Tori station and clear the way for New Delhi-Ranchi special Rajdhani Express and dozens of goods trains stuck for hours. The General Manager of Hajipur division of the East Central Railway has written to the Jharkhand chief secretary to remove the people from the tracks immediately.

"Up and Down train movement has been completely disrupted in Barkakana-Garwa Road section due to protests at Tori station from yesterday evening and is still continuing," the Railways official said in his letter, highlighting how such frequent disruptions have affected movement of trains in the past in Jharkhand.

The Rajdhani Express was stopped at Daltonganj railway station at about 5.30 am, while the goods trains were stranded on the Barkakana-Barwadih rail route of the East Central Railway, the official said.

"I would like to draw your kind attention on the subject and request that suitable instructions may please be issued to all concerned state officials to avoid disruption in the train operation due to public agitations," The General Manager said.

The Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and nearly 70 goods trains have been stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up a blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhand's Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, an official said.

Tana Bhagats belong to a tribal community in Jharkhand's Gumla district and are followers of Mahatma Gandhi's principles. They reject the practices of spirit worship and sacrifice and live a simple life.