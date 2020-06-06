Rajasthan Teen Hangs Self, Was Playing Mobile Game Till 3 AM: Kota Police

No suicide note has been recovered in the case, the police said (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death on early Saturday morning shortly after he stopped playing PUBG throughout the night and went to sleep, police said.

Railway Colony police station in-charge Hansraj Meena said the boy, who is the son of an Army man and a student of class 9, was found hanging from the grill of the ventilator in his bedroom early Saturday morning.

Mr Meena said according to the boy's family members, the boy had downloaded the gaming programme on his mother's mobile phone three days back and had been playing the game continuously ever since.

He kept playing the game till 3 am in a room where his brother was studying, Mr Meena said, adding the boy went to the adjoining to sleep later.

The boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found hanging from the ventilator's grill in the morning but was declared dead on arrival, Mr Meena said.

No suicide note has been recovered in the case, the police said.

The boy lived in Kota's Gandhi Colony with his mother and brother, while his father is currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

The boy's body has been kept in the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)