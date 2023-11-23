Bulldozers At Yogi Adityanath Roadshow In Rajasthan On Last Campaign Day

Yogi Adityanath conducted a roadshow in the Jhotwara Assembly segment in Jaipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidates in Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district and Nathdwara in Rajsamand district on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, too took out roadshows in support of the BJP candidates in different Assembly constituencies of Jaipur.

Mr Shah went to Nimbahera from Jaipur and conducted a four-kilometre roadshow in support of BJP candidate Srichand Kriplani. Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi was also present with Mr Shah and Mr Kriplani on a decorated "rath" (chariot) or an open vehicle.

The roadshow passed through the Mal Godam road, Nehru Park, Chandan Chowk, the bus stand and concluded at the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat circle.

In Nathdwara, Mr Shah conducted a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Vishhvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family and descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Mr Adityanath conducted a roadshow in the Jhotwara Assembly segment in Jaipur while Mr Shinde was in the Hawa Mahal constituency. Visuals showed supporters shower petals on Mr Adityanath's convoy from atop bulldozers.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on Saturday and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The BJP is eyeing to wrest power from the Congress in the state.

