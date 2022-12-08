Ashok Gehlot Credits 'Good Governance' After Congress Leads In Rajasthan Election

Ashok Gehlot claimed that Congress will retain power in Rajasthan in 2023 as well. (File)

Congress' Anil Sharma poised to win the Sardarshahar assembly bypoll after taking a 26,852-vote lead over his nearest rival, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday termed it "people's seal on his government's good governance and public welfare schemes".

It is a clear message from the public that in 2023, the Congress will retain power in Rajasthan with an absolute majority, he claimed.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the bypoll result. However, after the final counting of votes, Sharma has taken a decisive lead of 26,852 votes over his nearest rival BJP candidate Ashok Kumar.

"Congratulations to Congress candidate Anil Sharma for the victory in the Sardarshahar bypoll and heartfelt gratitude to all voters. This victory is people's seal of approval for the Congress government's transparent, sensitive, accountable good governance and public welfare schemes for education, health and social security," Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

सरदारशहर उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री अनिल शर्मा को जीत की बधाई एवं सभी मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार। यह जीत कांग्रेस सरकार के पारदर्शी, संवेदनशील, जवाबदेह सुशासन एवं शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य एवं सामाजिक सुरक्षा की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं पर जनता की मुहर है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 8, 2022

He also said, "It is a clear message to the public that in 2023, the Congress will form government in Rajasthan with full majority."

"In the nine bypolls held in Rajasthan in the last four years, the Congress has won seven seats. The BJP has been able to win only one seat. In these too, the BJP candidate's deposit was forfeited on one seat and it landed on the third position in another."

"This shows that the people of Rajasthan have completely rejected the BJP. No matter how much the BJP lies, the people of Rajasthan are with the truth and in 2023, the tradition will change and they will make the Congress win again," Mr Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

