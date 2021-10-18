4 Family Members Killed, 5 Injured After Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan: Police

"Four persons were killed in the accident," a police official said (Representational)

Four members of a family were killed and five others injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred on a highway under Sindhari police station area when the family members were returning home in Gujarat after visiting Jasol dham in Barmer.

"Four persons were killed in the accident," SHO of Sindhari police station Baldev Ram said.

The victims were identified as Gomti, her husband Chena Bhai Suthar, Bhavna and Kana Bhai. A 17-year-old girl was among the four injured in the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)