Raj Thackeray's June 5 Ayodhya Visit Put On Hold. Reason On May 22, He Says

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was scheduled to visit UP's Ayodhya on June 5, 2022.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS chief Raj Thackeray today announced that his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for June 5, has been put off.

Taking to Twitter, Raj Thackeray said his tour to Ayodhya has been put off for the time being and that he would speak about it during his rally in Pune on May 22.

Raj Thackeray's tweet came amid reports that he is unwell.

The MNS chief had recently made controversial remarks demanding that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed or else his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside these place at a higher volume.

Raj Thackeray has also been an open critic of migrant workers from north India, especially UP and Bihar, going to Maharashtra.

Recently, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had opposed Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and warned that he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he publicly apologised for "humiliating" north Indians in the past.



