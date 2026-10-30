Rain Forces INDIA Bloc To Postpone "Public Impeachment" Of Gyanesh Kumar

The opposition bloc was forced to postpone the event scheduled for Friday afternoon to Saturday due to rain in the Capital. Continuous rain since Friday morning in the Capital forced the postponement of the "public impeachment" programme that was to be held in the lawns of the official residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at 3:30 pm at Rajaji Marg in Central Delhi.

The programme will now be held at the same time on Saturday.

Sources said former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is scheduled to chair the proceedings, where Kharge will move the "motion" and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to make the concluding remarks.

INDIA bloc leaders met on Thursday to give final shape to the "public impeachment" proceedings as a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, participated in the preparatory meeting on Thursday.

Invites have been sent to INDIA bloc MPs for "The Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar" at 10, Rajaji Marg, from 3:30 pm onwards.

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Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, one person from each party is likely to speak at the "public impeachment" of the CEC.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of the CEC and accused the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.

The Opposition parties have also called for a mega protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.