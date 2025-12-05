Raids Conducted In J&K To Trace Weapons Supply Network In Delhi Blast Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a fresh crackdown on the terror network behind the Delhi Blast, targeting the weapons supply chain and investigating links to suicide bomber Dr Umar Un Nabi.

Raids were conducted in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Srinagar's Batamaloo area, aiming to dismantle the terror module's weapons supply chain.

A team of SIA officials searched the residence of Tufail Niyaz Bhat, an air-conditioning technician, in Batamaloo's Diyarwani area, and another location in Ganderbal's Wakoora area, targeting the house of Zameer Ahangar.

Tufail was earlier arrested for providing a rifle linked to Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, one of the main accused in the case and a member of Jaish's white-collar module. The rifle was recovered from Rather's locker in the Government Medical College Hospital, Anantnag.

Adeel, Nabi, and his colleagues at Faridabad's Al Falah University, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - all of whom are in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody - are accused of planning and executing the Delhi blast with other associates.

The police had previously recovered a pistol from Zameer Ahangar, which was given to him by Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagey, accused of radicalising the group.

15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured when a Hyundai i20 driven by Nabi exploded near the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk areas in New Delhi on November 10. Sources had said Umar conducted chemical tests in his room on the Al Falah campus before coming up with the final Improvised Explosive Device (IED).