Rahul Gandhi's Temple Visits A Drama, Says BJP Leader BJP leader GVL Narasimha accused Rahul Gandhi of 'trying to mislead the people by embarking on temple visits, which has become a compulsion for the Congress vice president in view of the elections'

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi, who has visited at least half a dozen temples in Gujarat this month, of playing "drama" before the assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state next month.Mr Gandhi recently went to Gandhinagar's Akshardham temple, with which he started the last leg of his campaign in the politically crucial north Gujarat. The temple has a huge influence on politically powerful Patidar community, which the Congress has been trying to get on its side."Gandhi's visit to temples is a drama. Gandhi is trying to mislead the people by embarking on temple visits, which has become a compulsion for the Congress vice president in view of the elections," Mr Rao told reporters.The BJP leader went on to equate the Congress leader with medieval rulers like Alauddin Khilji and Aurangzeb. "Aurangzeb had destroyed many temples during his rule. However, when the common people opposed him, he promised to build two-three temples. Alauddin Khilji did the same... And now Rahul Gandhi is going in the same direction," Mr Rao said.The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years.In September, Mr Gandhi visited the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka. He has also offered prayer at the famous Ambaji temple, and climbed 1,000 steps to seek the blessings of Goddess Chamunda in Chotila. On November 13, he visited the temples of Veer Meghmaya in Patan, Khodiyar Maa in Varana and Maa Bahuchar at Becharaji in Mehsana district.Mr Rao said the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on resolving the Ayodhya issue is a "good" development, and asked Mr Gandhi to clarify the Congress' stand by breaking his "silence".Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 9 for 89 assembly seats and December 14 for 93 seats. Results will be announced for all 182 seats on December 18.(With inputs from PTI)