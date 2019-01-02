Rahul Gandhi Tweets 4 Questions To PM Modi. Just The 3rd Came Hours Later

Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi "doesn't have the guts" to respond to the questions and challenged him to a 20-minute one-on-one debate on Rafale issue.

All India | | Updated: January 02, 2019 23:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi had targeted Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day. (File)


New Delhi: 

A debate in parliament and a press conference later, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi continued the attack on the government over the Rafale deal today on Twitter. Through the day, the Congress chief has repeatedly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer four questions on the deal that involved the number of aircraft, pricing, claims about defence ministry objections and what the party called patronage.

Mr Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "doesn't have the guts" to respond to the questions and challenged him to a 20-minute one-on-one debate on the Rafale issue.

But in his tweet, something appeared amiss.


People on Twitter noticed, and called him out on the anomaly. Among the first to hit out was Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

However, a few hours later, Mr Gandhi posted the fourth question and why he had withheld it.

 

Mr Gandhi had targeted Ms Sitharaman during the debate in Lok Sabha, accusing her of "hiding" behind the protesting AIADMK members.

It was Union finance minister Arun Jaitley today who responded to Mr Gandhi in parliament today, ripping apart his arguments in a sharp counterattack. Ms SItharaman is expected to reply to the debate tomorrow.

The Congress contends that the government had finalised an overpriced deal to benefit Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence, despite lacking experience, was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the Rafale aircraft. Both Dassault and the government have denied the Congress allegations.

