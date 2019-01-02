Rahul Gandhi: Give Me 20 Minutes With PM For One-On-One Debate On Rafale

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Rafale deal attacking the Modi government.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today sought a 20-minute one-on-one US Presidential style debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal. Mr Gandhi, who opened the Lok Sabha debate hours before, had drawn a no-holds-barred counterattack from Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. At a press conference later, he tore apart Mr Jaitley's rebuttal, and the accusation that he does not "have the understanding of what a combat aircraft is".

"Jaitley has a habit of repeatedly lying, his defence on Rafale deal in Parliament was hollow," Mr Gandhi said, repeating the party's demand for a probe into the Rafale deal by a Joint Parliamentary committee. "We are very confident that moment there is a JPC, two names will come up - Anil Ambani and PM Modi," he said.

The Congress contends that the government had finalized an overpriced deal to benefit Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence, despite lacking experience, was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the Rafale aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gandhi had said during the debate in Lok Sabha, has cheated the country of Rs 30,000 crore in the process. Both Dassault and the government have denied the Congress allegations.

Mr Jaitley had questioned the figures quoted by the Congress, saying the Congress was "falsely claiming 130,000 crore purchases being made... How can that be when the total transaction is of 58,000 crore," he said.

"Arun Jaitley himself told Parliament that size of Rafale deal is Rs 58,000 crore, that is Rs 1,600 crore for each of the 36 aircraft. It was not our (Congress's) number but yours (the government's)," he said. "If the price of Rafale deal was brought down as claimed by Jaitley, why did we not buy 126 aircraft or more," he asked.

On Mr Jaitley's contention that no one could question the Supreme Court was satisfied with the government's decision, Mr Gandhi said, "In the Supreme Court's judgment, it was clearly mentioned... the top court clearly said it is not in their purview to investigate... it did not rule out the investigation".

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.