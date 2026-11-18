The expert committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of authority for Sikhs located in the Golden Temple, to examine the landmark anti-sacrilege law passed in Punjab has expressed strong displeasure over the Punjab government's failure to comply with the directives of the religious body over the past six months.

The committee reiterated that the Punjab Government must provide clear answers to the two questions raised on November 14, ahead of the proposed meeting slated for November 18. The two questions were: first, whether the Punjab government has taken any steps to comply with the directives issued by the high Sikh temporal body on June 29, and second, whether it has issued any order to stay the operation of 'The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026'.

A letter sent by expert committee coordinator Lakhvir Singh to the nodal officer of the Punjab Government's coordination committee described the state's position in its November 16 letter as completely baseless and expressed surprise over the claims made in it. The correspondence pointed out that before the government set up its committee, several Sikh cabinet ministers and MLAs who appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib admitted they were completely unaware of various provisions within the proposed Act. During those initial meetings, the high Sikh temporal body had raised serious concerns, warning that if the objectionable clauses remained in the legislation, the amendment would be viewed as a direct attack on the fundamental principles of Sikhi.

Referring specifically to Sections 3(A), 3A(1), 3A(2), and 3A(3) of the amended Act, the expert committee warned that implementing these rules could allow a police officer to disrupt an ongoing Sri Akhand Path Sahib. Under these provisions, an officer could interrupt a devotee family to declare they had arrived to inspect the serial number of the sacred Saroop of the Shabad Guru. The committee pointed out that whether a legal case would actually proceed in court afterward would ultimately depend on how the judiciary interpreted such police conduct.

The expert committee explained that these controversial provisions must be read directly alongside Section 5 of the amended Act. It warned that failing to immediately put a stay on the operation of these rules would likely fuel deeper resentment and anger among the Sikh Sangat. According to the committee, this amendment has not only distanced Sikhs from their Guru but has also created massive obstacles in ensuring that the sacred Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji reach the community according to its requirements.

The committee's letter further pointed out that despite sending multiple communications to the government coordination committee's nodal officer, they have yet to receive any clear responses. In particular, the government has completely ignored the crucial demand to impose a total stay on the law until a consensus is reached, which directly violates the core directives issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on May 11 and June 29, 2026.

The expert committee questioned how the Punjab Government could claim to be serious, sincere, and committed to dialogue when it had so far taken no action to comply with the directives of the Sikh body or stay the operation of the Act before proceeding with further discussions.

The committee also stated that instead of answering the aforementioned questions raised on November 14 seriously, the government was adopting delaying tactics, making excuses, and pursuing a policy of further postponement.