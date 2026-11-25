With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having already formalised their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress is exploring a possible electoral understanding with the Left parties, CPI and CPM, signalling another round of political realignments in the state.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has confirmed that discussions with the Communist parties are underway and that several rounds of meetings have already taken place. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has also supported the possibility of an alliance, indicating that the proposal has support within the state Congress leadership.

Although the Congress has opened discussions, the contours of the proposed arrangement, particularly seat-sharing, are yet to be worked out. Pargat Singh and Bajwa have indicated that constituency distribution would be decided by taking into account the respective roles and political strengths of the parties. For now, the emphasis appears to be on exploring the possibility of an understanding before moving towards negotiations on individual seats.

The move assumes significance in the changed political landscape following the SAD-BJP reunion. The two former allies have come together again after years of political separation, bringing their respective organisational networks and support bases into a common electoral arrangement. Their alliance has also prompted other political parties to reassess their strategies ahead of the Assembly elections.

For the Congress, an understanding with CPI and CPM would be an attempt to broaden its political coalition and consolidate sections of the electorate that traditionally identify with Left politics. Both Communist parties are constituents of the INDIA bloc at the national level, making a similar arrangement in Punjab an extension of the opposition partnership beyond the Lok Sabha elections.

Challenges In Congress-Left Alliance

The proposed alliance, however, comes with its own challenges. The Left parties have limited electoral representation in the Punjab Assembly, and their actual influence would need to be assessed constituency-wise. Seat-sharing could also become a contentious issue, particularly if both sides stake claims to constituencies where they have organisational presence.

The Congress will also have to address its internal leadership equations and establish coordination among its senior state leaders as it prepares for the electoral battle.

Punjab Elections 2027: The Political Battle

The political contest is taking shape around three broad formations: the ruling AAP, the SAD-BJP alliance and a possible Congress-Left understanding. Whether these arrangements translate into a consolidation of votes or remain limited to political agreements will depend on their grassroots coordination, candidate selection and constituency-level negotiations.

With the SAD and BJP having already sealed their alliance, the Congress's ongoing conversations with CPI and CPM indicate that the process of political coalition-building in Punjab has entered another phase ahead of 2027.