PM Modi Meets Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and hailed his "passion for Punjab's progress".

The meeting comes ahead of assembly polls in Punjab where the BJP is fighting in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

"Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab's progress is always visible," PM Modi tweeted along with a picture of a meeting.