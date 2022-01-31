Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi To Address First Virtual Rally 'Jan Chaupal' Today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes will be held on March 10. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of Assembly elections in the state. The rally will be broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly seats in five districts of western Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the first phase.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will join the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow respectively.

Ahead of polls, Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be beginning a door-to-door campaign from the Noida assembly constituency on Monday.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will file his nomination today in Patiala.

In Manipur, BJP supporters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and shouted slogans as protests erupted yesterday after the party named candidates for next month's elections, leaving many disappointed.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

