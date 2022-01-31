Relief For Akali Leader, Supreme Court Questions Punjab Action Before Polls

Punjab Elections 2022: Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Punjab Police to not arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia till February 23 in a drugs case so that he can campaign for assembly elections in the state.

"Sorry to say this, suddenly these cases are coming up before elections and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives," the Chief Justice of India said and added that candidates should be allowed to at least file nomination and contest elections in a democracy.

Mr Majithia is contesting the Punjab assembly elections from two seats, including the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has also filed his nomination papers from the Majitha constituency, from where he is the sitting MLA. He will fight the elections from both seats.

A bench comprising Chief Justices N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, however, directed Mr Majithia to surrender before a trial court after the Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 20.

It also directed the trial court to hear and expeditiously decide Mr Majithia's regular bail plea after his surrender in the case.

The CJI directed P Chidambaram to advise the Punjab government "so that it does not look like you are taking motivated actions".

The pre-arrest bail plea of the Akali leader, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24. An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court.

Voting for Punjab's 117-member assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.