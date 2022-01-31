Politics of 'Revenge': PM Attacks Opposition In First Virtual Meet For UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition of inducing voters to "seek revenge" on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, saying it was a far cry from the developmental policies of the Yogi Adityanath government. As examples, he cited the homes for poor, policies for backward classes, medical colleges, greater connectivity through expressways, initiatives for Muslim women and the raising of marriage for women.

"We are trying to bring a change in Uttar Pradesh. And the opposition wants to take revenge. These people have given tickets to such people -- their behavior is proof ... people who have the riot mentality.

Criminals want a friendly government in the state," he said addressing the voters of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Gautam Budh Nagar through Jan Choupal programme -- his first virtual rally.

The crucial Western Uttar Pradesh area votes in the first phase of election on February 10.

"India is taking care of every poor family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 15 crore citizens are getting free rations. This is the same UP, when 5 years ago, ration meant for the poor was stolen from rations shops. Today, every morsel is reaching the houses of the poor. This is the change that has come in the last five years," he said.

"We need to worry about small farmers now... have started working towards it. Small farmers will change the rural scene," he added, invoking farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, the grandfather of opposition leader Jayant Chaudhary.