Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel's New Cabinet Has 16 Ministers: Full List

PM Modi with newly sworn-in State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the State Cabinet Ministers

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term on Monday in a grand event in Gandhinagar, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers.

Ministers In Bhupendra Patel's Cabinet:

Sixteen ministers - eight of cabinet rank - were also sworn in with Mr Patel.

Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya got a place in the state cabinet.

Two leaders, Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Six others also took oath as ministers of state - Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar.

The BJP registered a record win (156 seats) in the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. It was the highest number of seats any party won after the formation of the state in 1960.

The Congress won 17 and AAP five out of the 182 seats.

Bhupendra Patel resigned with his entire cabinet on Friday, a day after the election results. The following day he was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party. Soon after he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

The 60-year-old replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.