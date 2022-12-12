Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath For Second Time, PM, Chief Ministers Present

Bhupendra Patel took oath in a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar today.

Gujarat BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath for the second time in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers, in Gandhinagar today.

Mr Patel, who had replaced Vijay Rupani in September last year, was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function near the new Secretariat. Sixteen ministers, most of whom part who were part of Mr Patel's first term, also took oath in the grand ceremony which was attended by Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states and allies.

The BJP MLAs who took oath today are Harsh Sanghavi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Parshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati.

The event was also attended by 200 sadhus from the state, who have been specially invited for the ceremony.

The audience also included members from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and women - seen as key vote bank for the 2024 Lok Sabha and then 2026 state elections.

Contrary to concerns about anti-incumbency, the BJP had achieved a landslide victory in just-concluded assembly elections in Gujarat - winning 156 of the state's 182 seats and 53 per cent vote share, paving the way for the party's seventh term in power in the western state.

Breaking his own record, Mr Patel once again won Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

Mr Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.

He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, after which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to hold the top post, Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.