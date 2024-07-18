Gujarat To Provide Rented Accommodation To Construction Workers For Rs 5 Per Day

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday launched a scheme to provide temporary accommodation to nearly 15,000 construction workers at a nominal rate of Rs 5 per day.

For the 'Shramik Basera' scheme, the Chief Minister performed the ground-breaking ceremony of 17 dwelling structures to house the labourers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Rajkot cities, said an official release.

Mr Patel was present at one such site in the Jagatpur area of Ahmedabad to lay its foundation stone. He launched the other such facilities virtually, it said.

The Chief Minister also launched a portal for the Shramik Basera scheme, the release said. In his address at the event, the CM said the scheme will benefit about 15,000 construction workers once the facilities are ready. Accommodation will be provided to construction workers for a daily rent of Rs 5 per person.

In the next three years, more such dwelling centres will be built across Gujarat for the benefit of about 3 lakh construction workers. The project will cost Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

The move is aimed at bringing about a "qualitative change" in the standard of living of workers from the unorganised sector and construction workers by "providing them with food, health, housing and financial support", he added.

