On Camera, Boy, 11, Crushed By Truck After Bike Skids Due To Pothole In Pune

An 11-year-old boy died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday evening after the motorcycle he was travelling on reportedly slipped due to a pothole, causing him to fall under a passing truck.

The accident took place in Pune's Balewadi-Mhalunge area at around 7 pm. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to preliminary information, the boy was travelling on a motorcycle with his father and sister on their way to a tuition class when the vehicle slipped because of a pothole on the road.

After the motorcycle lost balance, the 11-year-old boy reportedly fell onto the road and came under a truck that was approaching from behind. He died on the spot.

A large crowd gathered at the accident site soon after the incident.

Anger Over Poor Road Conditions

The accident has sparked anger among local residents, who have repeatedly raised concerns about the poor condition of roads and potholes.

The incident comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed municipal corporations across the state to take immediate steps to make roads pothole-free ahead of the Ganesh Festival and use modern technologies for urgent repairs during the monsoon.

To encourage quick action, Shinde announced that the Urban Development Department (UDD) will reward the top three municipal corporations that successfully ensure pothole-free infrastructure and accident-free festival management, news agency PTI reported.

He also directed civic bodies to prepare a time-bound programme to repair potholes on major roads, internal streets and routes used for Ganesh processions and idol immersion across the state.

(With inputs from Suraj Kasbe)