Trapped In Lift For 1.5 Hours, 7-Year-Old Boy Dies In Pune

A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped inside a lift at a residential building in Pune's Sinhagad Road area, police said. The child has been identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut. The incident took place at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbajinagar.

According to police, Shivansh was playing inside the housing society premises at around 10 pm, as he routinely did. During this time, he reportedly entered the building's lift and pressed one of the buttons.

Police said the lift began moving but stopped midway before reaching the second floor, leaving the child trapped inside. When Shivansh did not return home for a long time, his family members and other residents began searching for him.

As the search continued, residents reportedly suspected that the lift may have become stuck. Police and the fire department were informed at around 11.30 pm.

Fire brigade personnel and a team from Sinhagad Road Police reached the spot and opened the lift after a rescue effort. However, the child was found unresponsive.

Police suspect the boy may have died after being trapped inside the enclosed space for a prolonged period, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Preliminary police findings indicated no immediate technical fault in the lift, with maintenance responsibility resting with the housing society management.

Sinhagad Road Police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)