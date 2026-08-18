Don't Be Rude: MLA Says Pune Boy's Death Due To Pothole Not Government Fault

The death of an 11-year-old boy in an accident has triggered anger among residents and daily commuters in Pune. The boy was killed after falling from a motorcycle and coming under the wheels of a truck. He was travelling with his father and sister when the motorcycle skidded on a damaged stretch of the Nande-Mhalunge Road in Hinjewadi area Monday evening. He was subsequently taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Following the crash, comments from Shankar Mandekar, the local NCP MLA, courted further controversy. Reacting to the boy's death, Mandekar absolved his administration of any blame.

"I did not see the accident with my own eyes. But from what I heard, the child's vehicle slipped and he fell. The road was bad and muddy, which is why the accident occurred, I personally believe this. But it often happens that whenever an accident occurs, whether the driver of the big vehicle is at fault or not, the case is always filed against him. Whether the dumper driver is at fault or not, the child was crushed under his vehicle, so a case will definitely be filed against him. This should not happen, and this is my wish. But I am helpless in this matter, what can I do? I don't see any failure on the part of the administration in this," Mandekar said.

Initial reports suggest the bike skidded due to a pothole on the road.

The accident was captured on CCTV. The motorcycle moved alongside the truck before it skidded while attempting to overtake the heavy vehicle from the left. The boy fell towards the truck and came under its rear wheels.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver on the basis of the complaint and are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence.

The road is heavily used by commuters travelling between residential areas and the IT hub, and locals have repeatedly complained about damaged stretches, potholes, loose soil and gravel.

Following Monday's accident, a crowd gathered at the site, with residents questioning why traffic was being allowed to pass through a road that was under repair and had sections in poor condition.

The police said they had already communicated with the municipal corporation about the road.

The death has also become a political issue, with the Congress attacking the Maharashtra government's handling of potholes and demanding that responsibility be fixed. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned whether the lives of ordinary citizens were being given sufficient importance.

"Do citizens' lives have any value? How many more innocent lives will have to be lost?" he wrote on social media.

Wadettiwar said responsibility for the death should be established and questioned the role of corporators, officials and contractors involved in road work.

The Maharashtra government has said it is taking the issue of potholes seriously.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had taken an important decision on the issue and that the government wanted potholes across the state to be repaired before the Ganesh festival.

"It should be noted that yesterday itself Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had taken an important decision in this regards, Government is very serious over potholes. Mahayuti Government has taken cognisance of it and whether it is Nasik, Thane, Pune or Chakan.. people are facing incontinence due to potholes is a fact. Decision has been taken that before Ganesh Festivals all potholes should be filled. Government has taken it seriously and have instructed all Municipal Corporations and District Collectors in this regards," Sarnaik said.

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal also responded to the controversy. He said potholes were contributing to accidents and deaths and that responsibility should be fixed with municipal corporations and their officials.

"I believe that while work is underway, efforts should be made to ensure that potholes do not appear on roads," he said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government has maintained that the pothole problem is being monitored. Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the chief minister, ministers and guardian ministers were reviewing the issue regularly.

"Regarding potholes, every month, every week and every day. The Chief Minister himself, myself, other ministers in their areas and respective Guardian Ministers are paying attention and taking review. We are taking all precautions. These potholes should be fixed and deaths should not happen," Bawankule said.