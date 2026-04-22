Pune Man Fakes Police Selection To Get Marriage Offers, Faces Police Case

He put up posters around Pune city, showcasing himself as a police officer to attract marriage proposals. In reality, he was a vegetable seller.

The false publicity proved counter-productive, as he now faces a police case for impersonating a public servant.

Rishikesh Raju Jadhav, a 26-year-old resident of Narhe Road in Pune, not only put up posters and flex banners across the city but also took photographs of himself in a police uniform and posted them as his WhatsApp status - all with the aim of impressing young women and their families.

According to the police, the accused chose this path out of frustration at being unmarried.

"When asked about the reason, he said he was unable to get married. To pretend he had a job, he concocted this lie. So, the police have taken action," said Sambhaji Kadam, a police official.

A case has been filed against him, the officer added.

A drive against illegal banners busted the man's lie, according to the police.

"We became aware of it through our drive against illegal banners and posters. Upon investigation, it was found that he was not selected for the police force but had falsely claimed to be selected, deceiving others," the officer said.