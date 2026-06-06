"Made In Pakistan" Bedsheet Sold At Pune Religious Fair? Viral Video Sparks Probe

A police probe has been launched after a woman claimed that she found a "Made in Pakistan" tag on a bedsheet she bought at a religious fair in Maharashtra's Pune.

The woman, reportedly named Pooja Saraf, posted a video on her social media platform, claiming that she bought the bedsheet during a religious fair at the Moraya Gosavi temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday, the day when Hindus celebrated the 'Sankashti Chaturthi' festival.

"Every month, when Sankashti Chathurthi is there, there is a small fair. In that fair, people sell their small items. From there, I bought two to three things. And I also bought a bedsheet from there," she said in Marathi in the viral video.

She then showed the "Made in Pakistan" label attached to the bedsheet and claimed she found the tag while she was washing it.

"Where do we live? We don't even live on the border. And we have this 'Made in Pakistan' thing in our house," she said.

"I feel very sad. Many people like me have bought chadars from there. And this thing went to their house," the woman added.

The Centre had last year put a ban on all direct and indirect imports of goods originating from or exported by Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which was carried out by The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"While buying things, open your eyes. Now, my eyes are open," she said.

As the video went viral, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police swung into action and formed a special team to probe the woman's claim. The police said they have not received any formal complaint but were acting on the basis of the viral video.

They also asked the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to take strict action against vendors selling such products.

Last month, two traders were charged in Maharashtra's Dhule for allegedly stocking and selling cosmetic products made in Pakistan. During a raid at two locations on April 4, the police recovered "made-in-Pakistan" personal care products, including whitening creams, soaps, serums and beauty packs, worth Rs 61,000.

A week before that, the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had charged three traders for stocking and selling products made in the neighbouring country.