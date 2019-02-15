US Condemns Kashmir Attack, Asks Countries To Not Shelter Terrorists

Pulwama terror attack: At least 40 paramilitary personnel were killed and many critically wounded

The US Friday strongly condemned the terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Kashmir's Pulwama district and called on all countries to deny safe haven and support for terrorists.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of terrorism, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Condemning the terror strike, the US State Department said in a statement that it was "resolutely committed" to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack today on an Indian Central Reserve Police Force convoy in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said and extend his deepest condolences to the paramilitary personnel and their families.

"The UN designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed responsibility for this heinous act. We call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists," Palladino said.