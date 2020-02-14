Pulwama Attack Anniversary Updates: PM, Others Pay Tribute To 40 CRPF Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack on February 14 last year.

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year's Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he paid tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack on February 14 last year. PM Modi described the CRPF personnel as "exceptional individuals" who devoted their lives by serving the country.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.

Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

Here are the messages by leaders on Pulwama attack anniversary:

Feb 14, 2020 12:02 (IST) India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his homage to the CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last year.

"I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," tweeted Amit Shah.



