'Be Brave Enough To Die As Martyr': Gautam Gambhir On Pulwama Anniversary

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir asked people to be "brave enough to die the death of a martyr" as he paid tribute on Friday to the 40 soldiers killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama a year ago.

The cricketer-turned-BJP leader tweeted that the memory of the gruesome attack was still fresh on his mind.

"Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr. The sound of bullets still echoes in our ears, the wounds still hurt like they are fresh. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts. Jai Hind #PulwamaAttack," Mr Gambhir tweeted.

The sound of bullets still echoes in our ears, the wounds still hurt like they are fresh. Salute to the supreme sacrifice of our brave hearts. Jai Hind #PulwamaAttack - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2020

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car filled with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, near Pulwama.

Over 40 of some 2,500 CRPF personnel travelling in the convoy of 78 buses were killed in the deadliest terror attack targeting troops.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple strikes at a Jaish terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also honoured the soldiers today.

PM Modi, in his tribute, said the country would "never forget the martyrdom" of the Pulwama soldiers killed in the attack.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh tweeted:

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

A memorial to the 40 soldiers will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir today.

"It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack," Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said on Thursday, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The names of all the 40 soldiers along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. "It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it," Mr Hasan said.