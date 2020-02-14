'Won't Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Honours Soldiers Who Died In Pulwama

Pulwama attack: A suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a CRPF convoy last February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah today honoured the soldiers who died in a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama exactly a year ago.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," PM Modi tweeted.

"I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland," Mr Shah tweeted.

"Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace," Mr Singh tweeted.

A memorial to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers killed in the terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir today.

"It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack," Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said on Thursday, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The names of all the 40 soldiers along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. "It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it," Mr Hasan said.

The suicide bombing by a terrorist of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led to Indian jets bombing a camp of the terror group in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan. India also downed a Pakistani F-16 jet, while an Indian MiG-21 Bison piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman fell to enemy fire.