BJP-NR Congress Rift Deepens Ahead Of Alliance Decision For Puducherry Polls

A day before a crucial decision on its alliance with the BJP, the All India NR Congress has hardened its stance, pushing the ruling combine in Puducherry into fresh uncertainty ahead of the elections.

Senior leaders of the party are set to meet on Friday to take a final call on continuing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party amid two key sticking points-statehood for the Union Territory and the inclusion of a controversial ally in the NDA fold.

The NR Congress has demanded a clear assurance from either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah on granting full statehood to Puducherry-a long-pending political demand in the region.

Equally contentious is the BJP's insistence on accommodating the LJK, led by Charles, son of lottery baron Martin, within the NDA alliance. An NR Congress source from the Cabinet told NDTV, "BJP doesn't want to exit LJK. We will decide on our stand tomorrow."

Reiterating its opposition, the source added, "Charles has nothing to do with Puducherry. We can't allow this. NR Congress heads the alliance here. BJP cannot include anyone without our consent."

The party's leadership conveyed its concerns during a meeting with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, underlining that both issues are non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has remained away from the political heat, currently on a spiritual tour-a move that has triggered speculation about his next political steps even as tensions escalate within his alliance.

On its part, the BJP has struck a conciliatory tone in public while holding firm on its position. Puducherry BJP president V. P. Ramalingam said, "We are trying for a compromise with NR Congress on LJK. We are confident we will announce the deal tomorrow."

However, he appeared to rule out the core demand on statehood, stating, "Statehood for Puducherry is not possible, but we will give special state status, which will bring many good schemes."

Sources indicate that Rangasamy, who has recently attended meetings chaired by both PM Modi and Amit Shah, may be weighing alternative political options. Among the possibilities being discussed is a potential understanding with actor-turned-politician Vijay in neighboring Tamil Nadu, whose growing political footprint is being closely watched in the region.

Presently NR Congress has taken 16 seats and has given 14 to the saffron party.

With both sides unwilling to concede ground, Friday's decision by the NR Congress could prove decisive-not just for the NDA in Puducherry, but for the broader electoral arithmetic in the Union Territory.

With Inputs From Rajagopal P Swamy