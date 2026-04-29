NDA To Get Second Straight Term In Puducherry With 16-20 Of 30 Seats: NDTV Exit Poll

N Rangasamy is set to lead his alliance back to power - this is what four exit polls are predicting for Puducherry, giving NRC+, the NDA combine led by the Chief Minister's AINRC 16 to 25 seats. The exit polls have given between four and 12 seats to the Congress-led bloc, which was looking to wrest power from the ruling government in the Union Territory.

Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK-NMK, which created a lot of buzz and expectations, is projected to win two to four seats, Axis My India exit poll predicted.

Per four exit polls, AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy is going to retain power. None of the polls has given it fewer than 16 seats, which also happens to be the majority mark.

This is what numbers predict:

Praja Poll: NRC+ (19-25) | CONG+ (6-10)

Kamakhya Analytics: NRC+ (17-24) | CONG+ (4-7) | TVK+ (1-2) | OTH (0-1)

Axis My India: NRC+ (16-20) | CONG+ (6-8) | TVK+ (2-4) | OTH (1-3)

Peoples Pulse: NRC+ (16-19) | CONG+ (10-12) | OTH (1-2)

Puducherry - with 30 seats - had registered a record 89.87 polling percentage, the highest so far since 1964 when the first Assembly election was held following the merger of the territory with India after its independence.