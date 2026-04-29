NDA To Get Second Straight Term In Puducherry With 16-20 Of 30 Seats: NDTV Exit Poll

N Rangasamy is set to lead his alliance back to power - this is what four exit polls are predicting for Puducherry, giving NRC+, the NDA combine led by the Chief Minister's AINRC 16 to 25 seats. The exit polls have given between four and 12 seats to the Congress-led bloc, which was looking to wrest power from the ruling government in the Union Territory.
Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK-NMK, which created a lot of buzz and expectations, is projected to win two to four seats, Axis My India exit poll predicted.
Per four exit polls, AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy is going to retain power. None of the polls has given it fewer than 16 seats, which also happens to be the majority mark.
This is what numbers predict:
Praja Poll: NRC+ (19-25) | CONG+ (6-10)
Kamakhya Analytics: NRC+ (17-24) | CONG+ (4-7) | TVK+ (1-2) | OTH (0-1)
Axis My India: NRC+ (16-20) | CONG+ (6-8) | TVK+ (2-4) | OTH (1-3)
Peoples Pulse: NRC+ (16-19) | CONG+ (10-12) | OTH (1-2)
Puducherry - with 30 seats - had registered a record 89.87 polling percentage, the highest so far since 1964 when the first Assembly election was held following the merger of the territory with India after its independence.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world