Actor Vijay's TVK Goes Solo In Puducherry Polls, Releases List Of 30 Candidates

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday announced the list of 30 candidates for the upcoming 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly General Election.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting independently in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly general elections scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the BJP released a list of nine candidates for the elections, which it is contesting in alliance with the All India NR Congress on March 21.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP met on March 18 to decide on candidates in poll-bound states.

According to the list, A Namassivayam will contest from Mannadipet, while E Theeppainthan will contest from Oussoudu (SC). PML Kalyanasundaram will contest from Kalapet, VP Ramalingame from Raj Bhavan and A Johnkumar from Mudaliarpet.

Embalam R Selvam will contest from Manavely, GNS Rajasekaran from Thirunallar and A Dineshan from Mahe.

Independent MLA M Sivasankar from Puducherry's Ozhukarai seat also joined the Congress party in the presence of the party's Puducherry Incharge Girish Chodankar and local leadership in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. M Sivasankar has won the 2021 elections from the Ozhukarai constituency.

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