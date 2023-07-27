Protesting Students Confine Presidency University Dean To Office For 2 Days

Renovation works in some wards of a hostel began in 2015 and are still underway, a student said.

A section of students of the state-run Presidency University in Kolkata surrounded their dean for over 50 hours, demanding better hostel facilities.

The agitation, which began on Tuesday afternoon, was finally withdrawn today after the university authorities promised to look into the demands of the students, officials said.

After the agitation was withdrawn, Dean of Students Arun Maity left for home. He was not immediately available for comment, but another official said he was physically fine despite being confined to his office for over two days.

Renovation works in some wards of Eden Hostel began in 2015 and are still underway, the university's Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit president Anandarupa Dhar told PTI.

The delay in the works is depriving around 200 students from the economically weaker section of hostel facilities, she said.

The protest was not organised by any student outfit, but by common students of the university, Ms Dhar claimed.

As the authority promised to form a hostel welfare committee to look into the demands, the agitation was withdrawn, said Sk Sahidul, who was protesting outside the dean's office along with 40 other students.

An official said the university is in contact with the state's Higher Education Department and PWD so that the renovation works are completed soon.

