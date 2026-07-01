"Promise Fulfilled": Bhagwant Mann Launches Financial Aid Scheme For Women

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday rolled out his government's monthly financial assistance scheme for women - 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna', stating that AAP fulfilled its final poll "guarantee" made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Under the scheme, women from the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes will receive Rs 1,500.

Addressing a gathering of women, Mann described the day as "historic" and said the state government rolled out this "landmark" initiative under which more than 40 lakh women have already been registered.

"The 'Satkar Raashi' has started from July and it will pave the way for women empowerment. This is an ambitious scheme and we have launched it with complete planning to ensure that it continues permanently," he said.

Some women at the gathering said they received messages about money being credited to their bank accounts.

Mann said beneficiaries above the age of 18 would receive messages regarding the financial assistance.

"The funds will be directly transferred to bank accounts and women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Around 97 per cent of women in Punjab are expected to benefit and the state government has earmarked Rs 9,300 crore in the budget for this purpose," he said.

Taking on the rival parties, Mann slammed the opposition for "always targeting" his government over this scheme and said now their mouths will be shut following the implementation of 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna'.

Mann said although the financial assistance may not make women rich, it would certainly provide them with dignity and self-respect.

"Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself. The blessings of our mothers and sisters can help us overcome every challenge in the world. Strengthening women's financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women's participation in social and economic decision-making," he said.

He assured beneficiaries that the scheme will never stop because it is an act of trust reposed in the people.

"Mobile phones of women will start beeping with notifications, ushering in a new era of prosperity where women live with dignity and pride," he stated.

Tax collected from the people belongs to them and the government is spending it judiciously for their welfare, he said.

"People's money is coming back to the people through development, schools, hospitals and roads. The state government is working only for the people," he said.

The first instalment of Rs 4,500 for the Scheduled Castes and Rs 3,000 for the general category women was transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.

Following the launch of the scheme, Sisodia said AAP honours every promise made to the people.

More than 40 lakh women have already been registered, and the benefits will be applicable from July 1 even if the registration cards are delivered later, Mann had said on Tuesday.

Women aged 18 years or above, registered as voters in Punjab and possessing a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency along with a valid Voter ID issued by the Election Commission, are eligible to be enrolled as beneficiaries under the scheme.

Certain categories of women, including regular or retired employees of the Punjab government or the central government or any other state/UT government in the country, elected MLAs or MPs or the spouses of a serving minister, MP or MLA, are excluded from this scheme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)