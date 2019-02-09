Promise Day: Gifts That Would Make This Day Memorable For Your Partner

Happy Promise Day: Make the day special and spend time with each other

Promise Day, the fifth day of the Valentine's Week, is a day when a couple makes promises to each other. The promises could be to share their lives together, the habits they need to kick off from their lives, the changes they need to make to be more compatible together or simply promising to go for more dates, watch more movies together or plan trips with each other's friends. Promises, it is said, are not meant to be broken, so once you make a promise, try sticking to it and fulfill it. Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day and Teddy Day precede Promise Day and is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.



On Promise Day, here are some gift ideas that would make this day memorable for you and your partner:



Happy Promise Day: Joy of getting inked together.

Get Inked Together:



Let your creativity flow and get a tattoo together. Plan something that would always remind you of each other, something you both believe in. This would be a great impression to carry and further strengthen your bond.



Happy Promise Day: Rings with some promise.

Buy Promise Rings:



Before you both get engaged officially, promise rings are something that you both can wear or keep with you. Take some pre-wedding vows, customize them with each other's initials or some message or code word you both have. Happy Promise Day!



Happy Promise Day: Album for keeps.

Gift Album With Pictures Of Your Journey Together:



As you date for years, there are bound to be photos of your growing relationship. Consolidate those moments in an album and see them together as a reminder of your beautiful love journey.

Happy Promise Day: Twin together!

Get Similar-Looking Clothes:

"Twinning!" That's the buzz word these days. Buy similar coloured-clothes, shoes, bag, or something that the two of you can use and twin in style!





Go For A Date:

Plan a date to your favourite place. Pour your heart out. Say things that you have been meaning to, the things you have not been able to say, the promises you would want to keep together and grow with each other. Happy Promise Day!