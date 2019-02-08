Propose Day: Ready To Bend Down On One Knee? Make It Special Like This

Propose Day 2019: The day is part of Valentine's Week and falls on February 8.

It's Propose Day today, and if you've been planning to pop the question, "will you marry me?", it's just going to be a life-altering and indeed a very special moment for you. Hearing a "yes" from your partner, making a promise of a lifetime is a memory that would remain embedded for years to come. While it's kind of cliche to bend down on your knees and ask your partner out, it still works, just like we see in the movies! Do it if you need to, even if your partner laughts at it... because this is one cherishable moment you do not want to ruin. Women can surprise their partners by making the first move and witness for themselves that men blush too! So here are some ideas, some love quotes, some images and pictures that would help you plan for your day before the big day! All the best and Happy Propose Day!



Ideas For Propose Day:

If your partner is the adventurous kind, opt for a fun sport and while you are in the air - parasailing, or under water - scuba diving or on a roller coaster - screaming, pop that daring question! Chances are you would only hear a passionate "yes".

If your partner is the romantic kind, you can plan a date night or a long drive with your favourite music and while in conversation, confess your love.

If your partner is the fun kind, keep him/her engaged with clues through the day, a jigsaw that needs to be solved... through notes, messages, gifts, reminding of all the good times you both shared together, pictures of you two before you ask them for a promise of a lifetime. Just make it special and do it your way!

Images For Propose Day:



Propose Day 2019: Marry me image.

Propose Day: Say it with flowers!

Propose Day: Time to pop the question.

Propose Day: Make it special in your own way!

Propose Day: The smile on your partner's face is all that counts.

Propose Day: Make promise for a lifetime.

Love Quotes For Propose Day:

The more I know you, the more I fall for you every day...

The more I try to distance myself from you, the more I am drawn to you every day...

Can I, my dear, have the honour to be in your life, so that there's no distance at all?

When I look into your eyes, I see myself there...

Honey, my search has ended. It's you and only you.

May I have the pleasure to gaze into your eyes for a lifetime?

Propose Day image you can use.

I love the way your fingers fit so perfectly in mine.

I have never felt so stronger. Let's be a team?

I have been drawn to you, your resilience and your strength ever since I met you...

You deserve all the happiness in the world, and I just want to be a reason for your smiles...

You bind me and still set me free,

I will always hold your hand and promise to let you be..

Darling, I want to grow old with you, lie in your arms every night and sip my morning tea with you. Please be mine...