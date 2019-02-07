Propose Day: Want To Ask Your Loved One Out? Here's Some Help

Propose Day is part of Valentine's Day and falls on February 8.

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8 worldwide. This is part of the Valentine's Week, comes after Rose Day and is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day! If you are looking for a right opportunity to ask someone out in your life, this can be your moment. While one surely doesn't need a fixed day to express one's feelings to their special one, Propose Day might just give you an extra courage and a reason to express it out in open. If you are searching for the right words, here's some help with some love quotes and poems:

The more I know you, the more I fall for you every day...

The more I try to distance myself from you, the more I am drawn to you every day...

Can I, my dear, have the honour to be in your life, so that there's no distance at all?

It just feels right when you are around me...

Do you feel the same too?

Happy Propose Day 2019: Ask your loved one out with special gifts and messages.

When I look into your eyes, I see myself there...

Honey, my search has ended. It's you and only you.

May I have the pleasure to gaze into your eyes for a lifetime?

I love the way your fingers fit so perfectly in mine.

I have never felt so stronger. Let's be a team?

I have been drawn to you, your resilience and your strength ever since I met you...

You deserve all the happiness in the world, and I just want to be a reason for your smiles...

Happy Propose Day 2019: Time for some new beginnings...

You bind me and still set me free,

I will always hold your hand and promise to let you be..

Darling, I want to grow old with you, lie in your arms every night and sip my morning tea with you. Please be mine...