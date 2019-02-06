Happy Rose Day 2019: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, And Greetings

Rose Day is dedicated to expressing your feelings towards your loved ones wth flowers.

It's February and love is in the air with Valentine's Day just round the corner. February 7, celebrated worldwide as Rose Day officially marks the beginning of "Valentine's Week". It is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day! There is a rose for every emotion and Rose Day is dedicated to gifting roses to your loved ones and express your feelings towards them. A red rose represents love, yellow rose symbolise friendship, pure white roses are gifted to signal peace and affection, while pink roses are the perfect gifts for people you are grateful to.

For Rose Day, here are some wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings you can share:

Roses have these amazing quality... they just add this bright smile on your face and how can I not be the reason to bring it? Happy Rose Day, my love.

They say, "say it with roses!" To us and our friendship, I dedicate these beautiful yellow roses to you!

May our friendship grow deeper, fonder and stronger this year! Happy Rose Day.

Grateful to you for all the love and affection you have poured on me. This is my little way of saying "thank you'. Happy Rose Day!

A bunch of roses for my lovely munchkin! You are always loved and you know it. Happy Rose Day!

I asked God for a rose and He gave me a garden...

I asked God for a drop and He gave me an ocean...

I asked God for an angel and He gave me you.

Happy Rose Day, my Valentine!

Your smile is my gift. Happy Rose Day!



You have always been peaceful and calm. These white roses are just perfect for you!

Hope you like them. Happy Rose Day!

Hello, my bubbly! You have my heart and these roses are communicating the same to you. Happy Rose Day!

Like a single rose spreads its sweet fragrance in the garden, a friend like you makes my life bloom. Happy Rose Day, dear friend.

May your day be radiant, bright, cheerful and colourful... just like these flowers that I dedicate to you. Happy Rose Day, boss!