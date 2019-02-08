Chocolate Day Messages That Will Cheer Up Your Friends And Valentine

Chocolate Day 2019: A chocolate becomes sweeter when I share it with you.

Adding a dash of sweetness this Valentine's Week is Chocolate Day on February 9. Chocolates have this amazing quality of lighting up a dull day. It is one of those indulging go-to snacks that picks you up and gives you a happy high! Chocolate Day is a part of the Valentine's Week that comes after Rose Day and Propose Day and is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day! This Chocolate Day, gift a box of sweet treats to your friends, family and partner and don't be a spoilsport by counting the calories. Add some sweet and funny messages with those gifts and lift their spirits on this sweet day. Happy Chocolate Day!



Happy Chocolate Day: Keep calm and gorge on chocolates!

A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolate doesn't ask questions, chocolate understands. Happy Chocolate Day!

Keep calm and gorge on chocolates!

Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolate Day 2019: Chocolates can lift your spirits up!

Chocolate is nature's way of making up for Mondays. This gift is for all upcoming Mondays in your life! Happy Chocolate Day!

A chocolate becomes sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

When life gives you melons, throw it back and ask for chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolates are the go-to friends that pick you up!

I could give up chocolate, but I am not a quitter. And neither are you. Happy Chocolate Day!

This is a chocolate message for a dairy milk person, from a five star friend, for a melody reason and a kitkat time on a munch day in a perk mood to say - Happy Chocolate Day!

Chocolate Day 2019: Chocolates are everyone's best friends.

Money cannot buy happiness but it can buy chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing.

Happy Chocolate Day!

There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with a chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day!

All we need is love, but chocolates now and then doesn't hurt. Happy Chocolate Day!