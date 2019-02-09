Teddy Day: What Makes Cuddly Teddy Bears Most Popular Gift Among Lovers

Teddy Day 2019: Teddy bears have still managed to keep themselves as popular gift choice.

As part of the Valentine's Week, February 10 will be celebrated as Teddy Day worldwide. It's a day when soft and furry teddy bears will add cuteness to your love story. Teddy Day comes after Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day. It will be followed by Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day! With their cuddly soft bodies, cute round eyes and pleasing smiles, teddy bears make for an adorable gift for your valentine. Despite being one of the most predictable and "least creative" gifts, teddy bears have still managed to keep their popularity. Come Valentine's Week, the teddy bears fly off the shelves like no other gifts! Here are some reasons:

Happy Teddy Day: Teddy bears make for adorable gifts!

Cuddly Companions:

As cheesy as it may sound, the adorable plump toy bears make for lovely cuddly companions. The huggable teddy bears try to make for the partner's absence.

They Always Smile Back:

No matter what goes wrong in one's life, the teddy bears will always return a smile and assure you that "all is well" with the world.

You Can Express Yourself To Them:

No jokes here. Sometimes, whispering your inner feelings with this "companion in your room" will put you at ease and while talking to it, you might just find answers to your questions. Expressing oneself is cathartic, isn't it?

Dance With Them:

When happy and looking for a partner in the room to dance with, just hold the mushy teddy bear in your hands and dance away with them. Bonus: They always sweetly smile right back at you!

Happy Teddy Day!