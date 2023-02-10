Teddy Day 2023: History, Significance Of This Day During Valentine's Week

Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10 every year. (representational)

February 10, the fourth day of the Valentine's Week, is celebrated as Teddy Day every year. On this day, people gift teddy bear soft toys to their loved ones. A teddy bear perfectly embodies the feelings of love, warmth, and care. It has also been an ideal present for not just a romantic partner but also for children, parents, or anyone you adore. While each day of Valentine's Week has something special to offer, Teddy Day has to be the cutest one.

History of teddy bears

The soft toy gets its name from Theodore ‘Teddy' Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States. In 1902, the former president went on a bear hunting trip in the Onward town of Mississippi with some aides and dogs. The hunting dogs managed to locate and corner a black bear after which the wild animal was tied to a willow tree. When Roosevelt was invited to shoot the injured bear, he refused saying that it would be "unsportsmanlike".

The story was widely circulated by the press at the time and also grabbed the attention of a cartoonist who decided to give it a satirical touch. After the political cartoon appeared in newspapers, it inspired a New York-based toy shop owner named Morris Mitchom and his wife Rose. The couple went ahead to make a stuffed toy bear and named it Teddy's Bear.

Significance

Gifting a teddy bear to someone can instantly bring a smile on the person's face. Teddy bears are not just soft toys but have emerged as a symbol of love. On Teddy Day, lovers decorate the toy with hearts or personalise them with handwritten notes. Teddy bears come in different shapes, sizes, and colours, but the emotions associated with them remains the same. So, if you want to make a mark this Valentine's Week, then don't hesitate in gifting a teddy bear to that special person.

