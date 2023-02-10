Valentine’s Week Special: Quotes, Wishes And Messages For Teddy Day 

Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine's Week. It is quite easy to guess that on this day, people gift each other stuffed teddy bears as a symbol of their love and affection. Every year, Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. Did you know teddy bears got their name from former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt? Back in 1902, Roosevelt refused to shoot a tied-up black bear. Inspired by this story, a toymaker created a stuffed toy bear and called it teddy bear. Today, teddy bears have become a symbol of love.

This Teddy Day, we bring you some quotes, wishes and messages you can share with your loved ones:

“A bedroom without a teddy is like a face without a smile. By gifting, this teddy I want to show am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine. Happy Teddy Bear Day.”

“I am sorry I am away, I am sorry on this special day, I just sent a special teddy, To wish you Happy Teddy Bear Day.”

“Teddies are just another reason, Just another way to say I care, I will be there forever, No matter the good and bad times we share. Happy Teddy Bear Day.”

“A cute teddy bear, to my cute friend, on cute occasions, just to say. Happy Teddy Bear Day.”

“What I need to live has been given to me. By the earth why I need to live has been given to me. Happy Teddy Bear Day.”

“Happy Teddy Day, best friend. Thank you for being my constant support system and encouragement in life.”

“Thank you for always loving me and taking care of me – even when I am not much loveable. Happy Teddy Day, darling. I love you to the moon and back.”

“My teddy reminds me of you every time I hug it. It is soft and warm just like you. Happy Teddy Day, my favourite human. I love you Beary much.”

“Sending my warm wishes on Teddy Day to my beloved partner who is just like a teddy to me. Thank you for showering so much love and pampering on me.”

