Professor At Bengaluru University Accused Of Calling Student "Terrorist", Suspended

A major controversy has broken out at Bengaluru's PES University after a professor allegedly made derogatory and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session, triggering outrage.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, reportedly began when the student, identified as Affan, sought permission to step out of the class to meet someone.

According to accounts and a video recording from the classroom, Dr Muralidhar Deshpande reacted aggressively, allegedly calling the student a "terrorist" in front of the class.

"Sharm nahi aati, tumko (Do you feel no shame)," the professor, wearing a half-sleeved shirt with a check pattern, is heard shouting across the classroom in a video.

"I thought I will be very calm today," the professor added.

"Terrorist," he is then heard saying on the video, which has a lot of ambient sound.

The professor is accused of making a series of abusive remarks such as: blaming "people like him" for the Iran war, saying Donald Trump would "come and take him away", telling the student he would "go to hell".

The entire drama was captured on video by another student.

Following the backlash, the university has placed the professor under suspension pending investigation. The suspension comes three days after the alleged comments were made.

"A case of student complaint has been received. Pending detail enquiry into the matter you are kept under suspension with immediate effect," a letter signed by the Vice Chancellor PES university read, without mentioning the offense.

A student who spoke to NDTV on the condition of anonymity said three students who backed the student against whom the offending comments were made were also suspended citing various other reasons.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that the university has a policy that all faculty members are given training on how to deal with situations inside the classroom.

"Sometimes there could be indiscipline in the classroom and people may overreact," he said, adding that this particular professor is not a full time member of the university.

"This particular person has been teaching as an adjunct professor for so many years. He has a PhD qualification. It is surprising he has reacted the way he has reacted. There is a video that is circulating. But there is some background talk also with the student which is there, which I do not want to react to at this time. I do not have the complete context," the Vice Chancellor said.

The University Vice Chancellor underlined that an incident like this has "never happened in the history of the institution".

"In light of this particular thing whatever disciplinary measures are needed will be taken against that particular faculty," the Vice Chancellor said.

The National Student Union of India, or NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, has filed a police complaint and demanded strict action along with a public apology from the professor.