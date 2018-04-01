Probe Agency To Investigate The Case Of Missing Arms In Manipur

Addressing reporters in Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said a letter has been sent to NIA on Friday, after the incident came to light.
"The matter relates to national security and a thorough investigation is required," Biren Singh said.
Mr Singh, who also holds charge of the Home Department, further said that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters -- Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, -- between 2014 and 2018.
In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized from them which could be connected to the missing weapons case from the Arms Kote of 2nd MR, the CM added.