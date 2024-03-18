Probe Agency Conducts Raids In Fake Cancer Drugs Case, Recovers Rs 65 Lakh

Money laundering case was registered taking cognisance of a recent Delhi Police crime branch case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided multiple locations in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a fake cancer drugs manufacturing and selling racket, news agency PTI sources said.

The federal agency searched a total of 10 locations and recovered about Rs 65 lakh in cash from two locations.

The money laundering case was registered taking cognisance of a recent Delhi Police crime branch case registered to probe an organised criminal racket allegedly involved in the manufacturing and selling of cancer and chemotherapy drugs to certain hospitals in Delhi-NCR, the sources said.

The premises of main suspects and their associates such as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez Malik, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay and Tushar Chauhan were covered.

Out of the total cash, Rs 23 lakh was recovered from a bean bag kept in the house of Suraj Sharma, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)