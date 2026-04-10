"Tum Kaale Ho, Don't Deserve Me": Madhya Pradesh Woman Plots Murder Of Husband With Lover

In a chilling tale that reads like a crime thriller but unfolded in real life, the murder of a spice trader in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar has exposed a web of betrayal, humiliation, and cold-blooded conspiracy. What was first reported as a robbery gone wrong has now turned into a sinister story of a wife and her lover plotting a calculated execution.

The crime took place on the night of April 7. The victim, 28-year-old Purohit Devkrishna, was found murdered in his home, his body bearing marks of a brutal attack with a sharp-edged weapon.

His wife, Priyanka Purohit, initially told police that unidentified robbers had broken into the house, looted valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh, and killed her husband when he resisted.

But as investigators began piecing together the sequence of events, the story started to unravel.

Behind the facade of grief, police say, lay a carefully scripted lie.

Family members revealed that Devkrishna's marriage had long been troubled. His sister Jyoti alleged that Priyanka, 25, would often humiliate him, saying, "You are dark-skinned... you don't deserve me... I deserve someone better."

What appeared to be domestic discord was, in reality, a prelude to something far more sinister.

According to police findings, Priyanka had been in a relationship with Kamlesh Purohit, a 32-year-old resident of Rajgarh. The two allegedly decided that Devkrishna was an obstacle they needed to remove. What followed was a meticulously planned murder plot.

Hitman Hired For Rs 1 Lakh

Kamlesh, police say, roped in his associate Surendra Bhati and struck a deal to kill Devkrishna for Rs 1 lakh, paying Rs 50,000 in advance.

On the night of the murder, the house door was deliberately left unlocked. Surendra entered, attacked Devkrishna, who was sleeping.

To make the crime look like a robbery, the room was ransacked, and valuables were declared missing. Priyanka even staged herself as a victim, raising an alarm after the attackers had fled, claiming she had been tied up and held hostage.

But the plan began to crumble under scrutiny.

Police grew suspicious as Priyanka repeatedly changed her statements.

A search of the house led to the recovery of the jewellery she had claimed was stolen.

Technical evidence, including mobile phone data, further exposed her connection with Kamlesh and the sequence of calls around the time of the murder.

Under sustained interrogation, Priyanka finally broke down and confessed.

The police have since arrested both Priyanka and Kamlesh Purohit, while the alleged contract killer, Surendra Bhati, remains on the run.

Efforts are underway to trace him, even as investigators await forensic reports to determine whether any intoxicant was used before the killing.

Family Devastated

The case has left the victim's family devastated. Devkrishna's mother, Kheanchi Bai, has demanded the harshest punishment.

"All the accused must be sentenced to death. I want nothing else only justice," she said.

His sister Jyoti painted a disturbing picture of Priyanka's behaviour over the years.

"She constantly fought with my brother, stayed glued to her phone, and insulted him. I had suspected since 2020 that she was involved with someone else.

She said Priyanka would often say, "Tum kaale ho (You are dark-skinned), you don't deserve me."

"My brother tolerated everything to keep peace in the family," she said.

Jyoti also alleged that Priyanka would frequently leave the house for long periods, avoid household responsibilities, and create distance between Devkrishna and his mother to prevent them from discussing her behaviour.

Investigators now believe that what appeared to be a sudden act of violence was, in fact, the culmination of years of resentment, deception, and an illicit relationship that turned deadly.