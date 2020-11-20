PM Modi To Attend 15th G20 Summit On November 21-22

The summit will be held on November 21 and November 22 in a virtual format: Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday.

Speaking at the virtual weekly press briefing, Mr Srivastava said the upcoming summit is the second G20 leaders meeting in 2020. The theme of the Summit is -- "Realising the opportunities of 21st Century for all".

"PM Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit at the invitation of the king of Saudi Arabia. The summit will be held on November 21 and November 22 in a virtual format," he said.

He further said during the last extraordinary leaders' summit held in March 2020 the "leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic" and "forge a globally coordinated response".

Speaking on the focus of the upcoming G20 Summit, Mr Srivastava said, "The focus of the summit will be on an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19. During the G20 summit, the leaders will discuss pandemic preparedness and the ways and means to restore jobs. The leaders will also share their vision for building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future."

"India will enter the G20 troika (a three-member country committee chaired by the current summit presidency) along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the G20 presidency on December 1," he added.