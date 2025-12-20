Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Pics: PM Modi Inaugurates New Rs 4,000 Crore Terminal Of Guwahati Airport

The Integrated Terminal 2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
The PM also undertook a tour of the new terminal built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.
Guwahati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a new terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here.

The Integrated Terminal 2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The PM also undertook a tour of the new terminal built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the airport.

Officials said the total cost of the project is Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore earmarked specifically for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The airport is aimed to be a key aviation hub for Northeast India and a gateway to Southeast Asia, they said.

The new terminal has an area of 1,40,000 square metres, and its design draws inspiration from Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi Aboard INS Vikrant, PM Modi, Pm Modi Guwahati
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com