What Is Ayush Mark? The Newly Launched Global Standards For Traditional Medicine Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayush Mark at the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine on Friday. Ayush Mark is envisioned as a global benchmark for quality Ayush products and services. The WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine at Bharat Mandapam was held from December 17 to December 19, 2025. The theme for this year was "Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being". PM Modi addressed the closing ceremony and highlighted India's growing leadership in advancing traditional medicine as an evidence-based, integrated and people-centred component of global health systems.

Along with Ayush Mark, PM Modi also launched the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP) as the master digital portal of the Ayush Grid, released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, the WHO technical report on training in Yoga, and the book "From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush." The Prime Minister also presented the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga which honors national and international individuals and organisations for their exemplary service.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Over the past three days, experts from around the world in the field of traditional medicine have held meaningful discussions here. I am happy that India is providing a strong platform for this, and the WHO has also played an active role in this...It is our good fortune and a matter of pride for India that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine has been established in Jamnagar, India. The world entrusted us with this responsibility with great confidence at the first Traditional Medicine Summit."

What Is The Ayush Mark?

The Ayush Mark is a label issued by the Ministry of Ayush and is awarded to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy products and services. The Ayush Mark Certification Scheme has been operated by Quality Council of India (QCI) since 2009.

Products and services having the Ayush Mark implies that it follows quality manufacturing practices, uses standard raw materials, and is tested for safety. Ayush Mark and its two levels of certification have existed for the past few years, the new label builds on them and aims to set a global benchmark for traditional medical products and services. The previous Ayush certification included two levels; Ayush Standard Mark and Ayush Premium Mark.

The Ayush Standard Mark is based on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines (ScheduleT) as per Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945. AYUSH Premium Mark is based on WHO's GMP guidelines covering herbal medicines.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, was also present at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. He praised PM Modi for championing traditional medicine at the highest global level. Dr Tedros lauded India for translating vision into action, describing the country as a global leader in moving traditional medicine from heritage to evidence-informed practice. He highlighted landmark initiatives such as the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH and the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, noting that these efforts have helped integrate traditional medicine into health systems, research and policy, contributing to universal health coverage and sustainable development worldwide.

