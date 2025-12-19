PM Modi To Launch Ayush Mark, Global Benchmark For Traditional Medicines Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of products and services of the traditional medicine system, during the closing ceremony of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine on Friday.

He will also felicitate the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025.

The prime minister will also address the gathering during the closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam here, an official statement said.

The programme underscores India's growing leadership and pioneering initiatives in shaping a global, science-based and people-centric traditional medicine agenda.

Prime Minister Modi has constantly emphasised mainstreaming traditional medicine and the Indian knowledge system through research, standardisation, and global collaboration.

In line with this vision, PM Modi will launch several landmark Ayush initiatives, including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), a master digital portal for the Ayush sector, the statement said.

He will also unveil the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for quality of Ayush products and services, it stated.

The prime minister will release the WHO technical report on training in yoga and the Book "From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush". He will also release a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage.

Modi will felicitate the recipients of the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Promotion and Development of Yoga for the years 2021-2025, recognising their dedication to yoga and its global promotion.

The awards reaffirm yoga as a timeless practice for balance, well-being, and harmony, contributing to a healthier and stronger New India, the statement said.

PM Modi will also visit the Traditional Medicine Discovery Space, an exhibition which showcases the diversity, depth and contemporary relevance of traditional medicine knowledge systems from India and across the world.

Jointly organised by the WHO and the Ministry of Ayush, the summit is being held from December 17 to 19 under the theme "Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being" at Bharat Mandapam.

The summit witnessed intensive deliberations among global leaders, policymakers, scientists, practitioners, indigenous knowledge holders and civil society representatives on advancing equitable, sustainable and evidence-driven health systems.

